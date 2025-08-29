Live
Chandrababu launches double decker buses in Vizag

Visakhapatnam has reached a significant milestone in its tourism sector with the inauguration of electric double-decker buses, allowing residents and visitors the chance to enjoy breathtaking views of the coastline from above. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the initiative on Friday, taking a ride on one of the buses alongside party leaders.
The tourist buses will operate on a scenic route spanning 16 kilometres from RK Beach to Thotlakonda. During the inauguration, Naidu expressed his commitment to transforming the city's beaches to attract international tourists. He highlighted past decisions to overlook Visakhapatnam as the state capital and asserted that the city is on course to becoming both an Asian technology hub and the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu announced plans for a new data centre and an undersea cable that will enhance connectivity and link Visakhapatnam to global networks. He also emphasised the city’s designation as a safe city for women, positioning Visakhapatnam as a competitor to major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.