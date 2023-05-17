Chandrababu Naidu terms upcoming polls as Kurukshetra

Visakhapatnam: The ensuing polls are not considered as general elections but a battle in ‘Kurukshetra’. The Assembly that is now filled with Kauravas will only be entered after TDP comes to power, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said.

As a part of a three-day trip to North Andhra to conduct ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme, Naidu reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday noon and led a road show.

The people of Andhra Pradesh will not be carried away by either cash or freebies doled out by the YSRCP for the elections, said Naidu, adding that the downfall of YSRCP has already begun.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy eyes on the assets of Visakhapatnam and has no affection towards the people of the port city, alleged the TDP national president.

During TDP’s regime, the then government brought investments to the tune of Rs.8,000 crore. However, most of them suffer a reverse development now in YSRCP’s rule, pointed out Naidu in a high pitch speech delivered at Pendurthi junction.

Naidu mentioned that Andhra Pradesh would earn the past glory only when TDP comes back to power.

Pointing out at the policing in the state, Naidu said that the ruling party was misusing the system to file false cases against the Opposition leaders. “As soon as the TDP regains power, the police personnel will be strengthened with increased salaries and deserving respect,” Naidu said.

As per the schedule, elections are expected next April. But the ruling party is planning for early polls in November or December, Naidu predicted, adding that the Opposition is ready even if the polls are scheduled tomorrow.

He dared YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct polls with immediate effect.

The TDP party flag will stand as a pillar of strength to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added.

With the tunes of ‘Rashtraniki idemi karma’ and ‘psycho povali, cycle ravali’ playing in the background, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s road show started off from Pendurthi police station to Pendurthi junction amid a packed crowd.

Passing through the route, Naidu waved to the cheering crowd who gathered to listen to his speech at Pendurthi.

Earlier, Naidu was received by MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi and TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Palla Srinivasa Rao, M Sribharath, V Anitha, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Pasarla Prasad, among others.