Cheer 4 India selfie point set up at collectorate

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that athletes representing the country should achieve outstanding success in the Paris 2024 Olympic.

Inaugurating a selfie point ‘Cheer 4 India’ set up in the collectorate premises under the aegis of the District Sports Authority on Monday, the district collector said that Manu Bhaker created history as she became the first woman shooter to bag the bronze medal in air pistol shooting in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

The collector mentioned that sportspersons should take her as an inspiration and achieve success.

He expressed happiness over the participation of around 117 sports persons representing the country in 15 events in the Olympics.

Similarly, a selfie point was arranged in the premises of the collectorate of Anakapalli

district. Collector Vijaya Krishnan took a selfie and wished the

athletes the best for making the country proud by participating in the Olympic Games.