Live
- First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy
- Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
Just In
Cheer 4 India selfie point set up at collectorate
District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that athletes representing the country should achieve outstanding success in the Paris 2024 Olympic.
Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that athletes representing the country should achieve outstanding success in the Paris 2024 Olympic.
Inaugurating a selfie point ‘Cheer 4 India’ set up in the collectorate premises under the aegis of the District Sports Authority on Monday, the district collector said that Manu Bhaker created history as she became the first woman shooter to bag the bronze medal in air pistol shooting in the women’s 10m air pistol event.
The collector mentioned that sportspersons should take her as an inspiration and achieve success.
He expressed happiness over the participation of around 117 sports persons representing the country in 15 events in the Olympics.
Similarly, a selfie point was arranged in the premises of the collectorate of Anakapalli
district. Collector Vijaya Krishnan took a selfie and wished the
athletes the best for making the country proud by participating in the Olympic Games.