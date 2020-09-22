Cleanliness drive taken up at various stations

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its fortnight-long 'Swachhata Pakhwada' observance, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway took up an extensive cleanliness drive across various stations on Tuesday.



The drive includes maintaining railway premises open defecation-free and plastic-free, inspection of yards, stations and trains.

The campaign is aimed at engaging the railway employees and their family members and encouraging them to work towards bringing a behavioural change among rail users through a slew of innovative activities.

Among other activities, the programme includes cleaning of office premises, toilets and washrooms, providing dustbins, distributing of in-house face masks, sanitiser, liquid soaps and other safety related products, sorting of garbage into biodegradable and non- biodegradable category, recycling of garbage and plastic, rain water harvesting, seminar through video link, etc.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Chetan Kumar Shrivastava mentioned that Swachcata mission evoked a sense of responsibility among people across the nation. Railways played an important role in this noble mission to ignite social responsibility among the travelling public towards the goal of clean India.

The cleanliness drive will continue till September 30.