CM Jagan exhorts people to exercise caution as another lie-laden manifesto is brought to fore

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the people of Andhra Pradesh to recall the lie-laden manifesto brought out by TDP and JSP back in 2014.

Addressing a huge gathering at Anakapalli district on Thursday during the launch of the fourth phase of the YSR Cheyutha scheme, the Chief Minister alerted people to exercise caution as the 'duo' is reappearing with another set of false promises packed in the form of a revised manifesto.

Reiterating that transformative steps have been taken in the YSRCP government and it fulfilled 99 percent of the promises made, the Chief Minister said the ruling party is supportive to women as a host of welfare schemes have been implemented to empower mothers and sisters in the state in various sectors and help make them become self-reliant. "When people think of Naidu, 'mosam' and 'daga' (cheating and betrayal) come to their mind. It is imperative to draw comparisons in the past 10 years by taking out a consolidated bank statement and checking how much was credited in their accounts in the first five years of TDP's rule with the next five years of our governance," Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the people.

Further, the Chief Minister mentioned that reposing trust in Naidu and his 'adopted' son is equal to believing a snake that spits venom and a tiger that takes away life.

In the days to come, the Chief Minister cautioned people, not to get carried away by the empty promises made by the Opposition and identify the good governance in the past 55 months before exercising their franchise.

The stage saw a few beneficiaries sharing their success stories and how their lives were transformed after availing a host of government schemes, including YSR Cheyutha, Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, Sunna Voddi, among others.