PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
CM to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU tomorrow
During his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for InOrbit Mall and GVMC works
Visakhapatnam: As a part of his trip to Visakhapatnam scheduled on August 1, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate five new developmental projects of the Andhra University. After launching the projects, the Chief Minister is slated to interact with the students at the AU Convention Centre.
At 12:40 pm on Tuesday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Element - Pharma Incubation Centre and Bio-Monitoring Hub at Siripuram along with four other novel projects. Later, the Chief Minister will proceed to the AU Convention Centre at Beach Road and interact with the students for about 20 minutes.
In the past three years, close to 18 new projects were developed in Andhra University. Tech Start-up Incubation Centre-Aha Hub, Pharm Incubation-Element, AU digital zone and Smart Classroom Complex-Algorithm, AU School of International Business-AU SIB, AU Avanti Aqua Culture Innovation Skill Hub will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials are making elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit scheduled at 10.45 am on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for InOrbit Mall near Kailasapuram and later lay the foundation stone for 50 development works initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.
Subsequently, the Chief Minister will proceed to Andhra University to take part in the inaugural programmes scheduled on the campus and interact with the students before concluding his trip.