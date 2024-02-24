CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes 20,840 house pattas in Ongole

Ongole : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the distribution of the registered conveyance deeds to the housing plots for the 31.19 lakh beneficiaries of the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu across the state at a programme in Ongole on Friday.

Launching the distribution of conveyance deeds for 20,840 house pattas as the chief guest, Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government would take the responsibility of constructing the houses too if the beneficiaries insisted.

Speaking at the programme, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy expressed gratefulness to the Chief Minister for the release of Rs 231 crore fulfilling his promise to the poor. He said though the Opposition leaders had tried to create legal hurdles for the distribution of housing plots, the Chief Minister is distributing them. He thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning funds for the installation of the drinking water pipelines in the two housing layouts.

The Chief Minister also announced that he wanted to have a uniform policy in conferring the ownership rights over the allotted housing plots to all sections of society. He said the government has decided to confer full rights on the beneficiaries, and they could sell the plots after 10 years if they are in an emergency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy informed that his government brought revolutionary reforms in education, medical and health, and other sectors. He said that the children of the poor can pursue English medium education just like the children of privileged sections, and the poor can also get treatment for diseases on par with the rich, for free up to Rs 25 lakh under Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme. He said that SCs, STs, BCs, and minority communities received about 70 per cent in Rs 2.55 lakh crore distribution of funds to beneficiaries through DBT, and 50 per cent in the nominated posts.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu describing him as the villain who thwarted the poor from getting justice. He said that the TDP leaders filed 1,191 cases in courts creating hurdles in the distribution of plots and construction of houses for the poor throughout the state, including in the CRDA region. He said that the TDP had failed to fulfil its promises in the manifesto in 2014, and humiliated the SCs, BCs and other weaker sections of society with disparaging remarks. He said the YSRCP is seeking votes citing its good deeds in the last 58 months, while the TDP is coming forth with the support of Non-Resident Andhras, who have aided him in his policy of plunder, stash and devour. He mentioned that Naidu’s wife also understood that the Kuppam people were ready to say bye-bye to her husband.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the works with a budget of Rs 339 crore to provide drinking water daily to the people in Ongole town. After the meeting, the YSRCP president interacted with the local leaders, and aspirants for various Assembly segments in the erstwhile Prakasam district.