Collector takes officials to task over pending petitions

Kothavalasa (Vizianagaram): District collector Dr B R Ambedkar expressed his anger at officials for keeping in pending the petitions received through Public Grievances Redressal Forum (PGRS). He questioned as to why they were not being resolved in a timely manner and why room was being given for re-opening them. The collector warned that negligence in resolving PGRS petitions would not be tolerated. Touring Kothavalasa mandal on Friday, he visited tahsildar office and reviewed the PGRS system. He chided the officials for not sorting out the petitions and still keeping 57 petitions in pending. He particularly called out tahsildar Neelkanth Rao about the re-opening of a large number of petitions. Some complainants were called and spoken to at the tahsildar’s office.

The district collector summoned Gorapalli Ganesh, a petitioner from the same village, and learned about his problem. Ganesh lamented that despite years of going around revenue officials to rectify records and get their land back, there was no result, which led him to file a petition with the Chief Minister’s Office.

The collector thoroughly examined the land records related to him. He assured him that justice would be done to him as soon as possible.

Later, Ambedkar inspected the land re survey process in Erravanipalem of Kothavalasa mandal and instructed the officials to undertake the survey work in the presence of land owner concerned or farmer. He told the staff to solve the revenue-related issues and keep the

records clear. RDO D Keerthi, survey department AD K Venkataramana, tahsildar B Neelakanta Rao, revenue, survey officers and applicants participated.