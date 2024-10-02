Commissioning of Gorapur-Darliput section doubling

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway achieved a significant landmark with the commissioning of the 12.649-km Gorapur- Darliput section doubling.

Authorised by Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) Brijesh Kumar Mishra, the inspection of the section was conducted following stringent security measures.

Out of a total of 12.649-km, the two-km stretch is located in Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining stretch forms part of Odisha.

The upgraded infrastructure not only supports increased traffic demands but also fortifies connectivity crucial for regional economic growth.

Accompanied by Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair, D Srinivas Rao, chief administrative officer (Construction) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (infra), Ashok Kumar, chief bridge engineer, DK Mallik Chief signalling engineer and other senior officials, the Commissioner of Railway Safety oversaw comprehensive inspections and trials crucial for operational safety and efficiency. The inspections included track assessments on motor trolleys, evaluations of Darliput, Gorapur Railway stations, scrutiny of new signalling systems, and examination of the newly constructed two major bridges and 28 minor bridges.

Further, a speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly laid line, affirming readiness for operational deployment.

The completion of this doubling project in the Darliput-Gorapur region of the KK line is considered as a strategic advancement for the Waltair Division.

This segment, challenged by difficult terrain, now enhances speed and augments capacity to facilitate the enhancement of the traffic transportation along the line.