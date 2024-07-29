Contests to mark ‘International Tiger Day’ held

Visakhapatnam: Commemorating ‘International Tiger Day’, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) hosted a couple of events on Sunday.

As part of the celebration, drawing and photography competitions were organised at the zoo, involving 110 students from various educational institutions. The event saw enthusiastic participation of students from Class I to PG.

Highlighting their creativity and awareness about tiger conservation and showcasing their artistic expertise, students brought out various themes such as tigers and cubs, human impact on tigers and the impact of climate change on tigers through their drawings. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of tiger conservation and challenges these majestic creatures face due to human activities and climate change.

IGZP continues to remain committed to promoting wildlife conservation through such engaging and educational initiatives, said Nandani Salaria, curator of IGZP.