Cops visit Maoist-affected villages

Visakhapatnam: Paderu and Munchingiputtu police visited Maoist-affected areas here on Tuesday and interacted with the locals. Paderu Inspector of Police Sudhakar Boddepalli along with Sub-Inspector of Munchingiputtu Regeti Santhosh and special parties visited Rangabayalu, Mattiguda, Kusumput, Jodigumma, Gobarapada, Buddapanasa and Novaguda villages of Rangabayalu Panchayat.

Cops distributed Volleyball kits and medicines to the villagers. They also visited schools of Buddapanasa and Gobarapada villages and distributed chocolates to children. Police personnel conducted awareness programmes at various places during their visit and educated the tribals to follow the right path.

They briefed the importance of education, Covid-19 precautions and suggested that they should not plant ganja crop in their region. Cops made it clear that the police department is ready to cooperate with tribals to cultivate other crops and help improve their livelihood.