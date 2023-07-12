Deputy Speaker Veerabhadra Swamy performs unique feat

Vizianagaram: Deputy Speaker and Vizianagaram MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy exhibited his expertise in yoga on Tuesday.

He surprised everyone by performing yoga while floating on the water for an hour. He undertook this fete with determination to create awareness among the youth to keep themselves fit and healthy

The Deputy Speaker at the age of 64 performed Jalasana at the swimming pool at the Aqua Sports Complex of SAAP here on Tuesday.

State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, several MLAs, MLCs from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Manyam districts witnessed this fete and congratulated the Deputy Speaker on this occasion.

Hundreds of YSRCP leaders and activists turned up to watch the event. Veerabhadra Swamy started the Jalasana at 8.40 am in the morning and concluded it at 9.40 am.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that his objective was to create awareness among youth on the importance of participating in sports to keep themselves fit.

He expressed concern over the youth distancing themselves from sports and getting addicted to use of electronic devices like mobile phones and TVs.

He advised people to swim regularly to achieve mental and physical fitness.