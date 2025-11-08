  • Menu
Devpt works worth Rs 90.1 L taken up in 36th ward

Visakhapatnam: Continuous efforts are being made for the development of wards in Visakhapatnam city, said Mayor Peela Srinivas Rao.

Laying foundation stones along with South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav for various development programmes worth Rs.90.1 lakh in the 36th ward here on Friday, the Mayor mentioned that the coalition government is striving hard in a consistent manner for the development of Visakhapatnam city and making the city as a financial hub.

He mentioned that the foundation stone was laid for the construction of CC roads, drains, etc in areas, including Mantha Vari Veedhi, Bapuji Konda, and Godari Gothulu.

He further stated that plans have been made to develop every ward on all fronts in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA assured that the constituency would be developed as a role model for others. AZonal Commissioner M Mallayya Naidu, GVMC executive engineer, deputy executive engineer, secretaries, among others were present.

