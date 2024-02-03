Dissidence may upset YSRCP apple cart

Nellore : Prevalence of severe dissidence within in the party against Sullurpeta sitting MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah appears to have come as boon for TDP.

According to the highly placed sources, YSR Congress Party has decided to once again field Sanjeevaiah due to unavailability of any other suitable candidate in Sullurpeta Assembly constituency.

It may be recalled that a few days ago party cadres have given ultimatum to the party high command by organising a public meeting in Sullurpeta town not to repeat the candidature of Sanjeevaiah as they would not work for his victory. However, after prolonged discussions, party decided to re-nominate him despite opposition from local leaders.

During his recent visit to Sullurpeta, YSRCP national secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy told the rank and file that the party would not change Sanjeevaiah.

He got elected twice in 2014 and 2019 by defeating the TDP rival Parasa Venkataratnaiah with the a majority of 3,726 votes in 2014 and 61,292 votes in 2019 from Sullurpeta constituency.

But now the ruling party is facing serious anti-incumbency factor coupled with internal dissidence from party cadre which would make it difficult for YSRCP to win the polls easily.

Meanwhile, in the wake of latest political developments, TDP has almost decided to field former MLA and minister Parasa Venkataratnaiah as its nominee from Sullurpeta constituency in 2024 elections.

Venkataratnaiah had won from Sullurpeta Assembly seat thrice on TDP ticket by defeating congress candidate Pasala Penchalaiah twice in 1994, 1999 and Congress nominee Vinnamala Saraswathi in 2009 elections. He served as education minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet in 1999.

A senior YSRCP leader on condition of anonymity told The Hans India that TDP might wrest Sullurpeta if it fields a suitable candidate like Parasa Venkataratnaiah in Sulurupet.

He said in case Congress also contests, it will be a additional advantage for TDP as there would be a triangular fight and at least 20,000 to 35,000 votes would be diverted from YSRCP as it happened in 2009 elections when PRP candidate Garika Eswaramamma had split 24,832 TDP votes.