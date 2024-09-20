‘Divya Kala Mela’ reflects creativity of community

Visakhapatnam: The platform symbolises empowerment of individuals who, despite challenges, continue to contribute greatly to the nation’s social and economic fabric, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Inaugurating a 11-day long 19th ‘Divya Kala Mela’ at the Andhra University Marine Ground in Visakhapatnam on Thursday along with the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, the Governor mentioned that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), has been working tirelessly to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their physical abilities, live a life of dignity and self-reliance.

The National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), through various initiatives, is instrumental in empowering the community by providing financial assistance and creating platforms like the mela to promote their artistic and entrepreneurial skills, the governor noted. Close to 100 artisans from 20 states across the country are taking part in the mela that exhibited organic agricultural products, woodwork jewellery, appliances, eco-friendly products and textiles, etc. After browsing through the stalls, the Governor said,

“This is not just a display of craftsmanship, but a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage. This mela is more than just an exhibition. It is a testament to the talent, creativity, and resilience of the Divyang community.”

Appreciating the craftsmanship of the community, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar stated that melas such as these would help connect the Divyang artisans with markets and enhance their livelihoods.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, among others. Some of the artisans were given loan facilities on the occasion, while others received assistive devices. The mela will continue at the grounds till September 29.