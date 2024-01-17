Dr Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Puraskar-2024 presented

Visakhapatnam: Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Memorial Trust of Anakapalli honoured people, who served and excelled in various sectors.

Some of those who have excelled in the field of teaching, social service and teaching were presented ‘Dr Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Puraskar- 2024’ under the auspices of Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Trust.

Attending as chief guest Padma Shri and former Chairman of the AP Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said Ramalinga Swamy was an agronomist who took special effort for the upliftment of farmers.

Ramalinga Swamy hailed from a middle class farmer’s family, became an agriculture scientist and grew as assistant professor. He was the first vice principal of the agriculture polytechnic at Anakapalli, he mentioned.

Lakshmi Prasad congratulated the organisers for encouraging service-oriented persons. He urged the youth to extend their services to the society. He lauded the services of the awardees and said that their achievements will be an inspiration to others. Seven persons from various fields were given awards at the event. Konathala Phani Bhushan, winner of the National Best Teacher Award, described the trust’s ambitions and services.