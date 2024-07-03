ECoR GM visits Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: General manager of East Coast (ECoR) Railways Parmeshwar Funkkwal inspected the railway sidings of Visakhapatnam Port Authority and enquired about track maintenance, signalling and other operational aspects during his visit to the port on Tuesday.

The ECoR general manager was received by chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu. Both of them discussed issues related to railways, electrification and upgradation of railway lines along with deployment of more wagons and efficient evacuation of cargo through railways, among others.

They also discussed anticipated increases in aluminum, agro products, coal, and other critical commodities, emphasising the importance of collaboration for railways and port development.

The meeting was held in the presence of Principal chief operations manager, ECoR Y Nagendra Babu and Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad.

Later, the ECoR General Manager also paid a visit to Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL).