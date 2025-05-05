Ex gratia cheques given to families of 3 victims

Visakhapatnam: The district officials on Sunday handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to three families, who lost their kin in Simhachalam wall collapse incident that occurred on ‘Chandanotsavam’. The three families reside in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s son and TDP youth leader Ganta Ravi Teja along with revenue officials handed over the cheques to the families of Pilla Uma Maheswara Rao and Pilla Sailaja, who were software workers from Chandrampalem, and Y Venkat Rao, who was a steel plant employee from Adavivaram.

TDP leader Ravi Teja stated that it was sad that seven people died in the wall collapse incident on Chandanotsavam festival and assured the government will stand by the families of the victims in times of their dire need.

Among others, Bheemili RDO K Sangeeth Madhur, GVMC corporator PV Narasimham, party leaders P Srinivas, Gusidi Shankar Rao, Janakiram, and Atchuta Rao were present.

It may be recalled that seven devotees were killed and few others injured as a recently-built wall collapsed at Simhachalam.

The incident happened when the devotees were waiting to view nijarupa darshan.

Following rains and gales that continued for more than 20 minutes at Simhachalam, a portion of the wall gave away at the Rs.300 ticket queue line, claiming seven persons.

A fact-finding committee was constituted and directed to submit a preliminary report in 72 hours and a detailed report in a month. The preliminary report was submitted to the state government and a detailed probe is in progress.