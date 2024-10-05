  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Experts focus on preventive steps for IBD

Experts at the conference that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

Experts at the conference that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Vizag Gut Club Association in association with CCF India is hosting the 3-day conference

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Gut Club Association in collaboration with the Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation India (CCF India) is hosting a three-day long 8th National Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conference and the second-round table meeting of the BRICS IBD consortium in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting ‘Pathogenesis of IBD’ on the inaugural of the event that commenced here on Friday, gastroenterologist from USA Dr Claudio Fiocchi explained various factors that lead to IBD in detail.

Also, a talk on lifestyle modifications and importance of diet by Dietician Mytreyi Raman was highlighted.

LRS Girinadh, HOD, Department of Gastroenterology AMC and organising chairman, Chalapathirao, organising secretary, Dr Pedaveerraju former HOD of Gastroenterology , AMC , senior gastroenterologists Dr Sivaprasad and Dr Viswanath participated. The conference saw participants from USA, UK, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Nepal and Zambia alongside esteemed Indian gastroenterologists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick