Live
- Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
Just In
Experts focus on preventive steps for IBD
Vizag Gut Club Association in association with CCF India is hosting the 3-day conference
Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Gut Club Association in collaboration with the Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation India (CCF India) is hosting a three-day long 8th National Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conference and the second-round table meeting of the BRICS IBD consortium in Visakhapatnam.
Highlighting ‘Pathogenesis of IBD’ on the inaugural of the event that commenced here on Friday, gastroenterologist from USA Dr Claudio Fiocchi explained various factors that lead to IBD in detail.
Also, a talk on lifestyle modifications and importance of diet by Dietician Mytreyi Raman was highlighted.
LRS Girinadh, HOD, Department of Gastroenterology AMC and organising chairman, Chalapathirao, organising secretary, Dr Pedaveerraju former HOD of Gastroenterology , AMC , senior gastroenterologists Dr Sivaprasad and Dr Viswanath participated. The conference saw participants from USA, UK, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Nepal and Zambia alongside esteemed Indian gastroenterologists.