Experts stress on staying away from alcohol, tobacco

Visakhapatnam: About 10 million people die from cancer globally every year as it is the second leading cause of death worldwide and a major global health issue. On the occasion of the ‘World Cancer Day’, institutions carried out awareness programmes and walkathons to build awareness among people about the prevention mechanisms and more importantly, the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to lead a disease-free life.

As part of it, Apollo Cancer Centres, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and State Oncology Associations launched a nationwide campaign ‘Unify to Notify’ on the occasion of the ‘World Cancer Day.’

Doctors at the hospital suggested that by designating cancer as a notifiable disease will ensure real-time data collection and accurate reporting, thereby establishing a clearer picture of the disease’s scale.

The campaign urges the government to classify cancer as a notifiable disease, a much-needed critical step for combating the menace of the disease. By doing so, it develops standardised treatment protocols through epidemiological analysis and targeted intervention strategies. Also, it aids in enhancing accuracy, efficiency and accessibility in cancer treatment, strengthening India’s role in global oncology research and care.

IMA president I Vani, and secretary Murali Mohan inaugurated the nationwide campaign rolled out on Tuesday at Apollo Cancer Centres, Apollo Health City Arilova.

Apart from facilitating access to cancer screening to all sections, managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Dr Murali Krishna Voonna laid emphasis on increasing the healthcare budget in India. Further, he stressed on achieving universal health coverage through a combination of government schemes and increased insurance penetration and self-funding. “There is a need to enforce regulations to control consumption of tobacco, alcohol and processed foods. Also, conducting extensive awareness campaigns, educational programmes on cancer prevention and screening go a long way in preventing the disease,” he recommended.

By using data analytics to identify high-risk populations and implementing focused cancer screening in these areas, implementing PPP model for cancer screening, enhancing the efficiency and reach of cancer screening programmes and advocating reduced duties on reagents, consumables used in cancer diagnosis, and anti-cancer drugs, increasing funding for cancer research to support innovation and advancements in treatment and care form a part of the list of recommendations made by Dr Murali Krishna. Earlier, a walkathon was organised by the hospital to build awareness among the public.

Rakesh Reddy Boya, senior medical and hemato oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Visakhapatnam, Dr Jayasree, radiation oncologist, among others were present. Laying emphasis on modifiable factors, oncologist managing director of Omega Hospitals B. Ravishankar stressed on bringing lifestyle changes that largely contribute to cancer prevention. Addressing students and faculty at an awareness programme organised by GITAM School of Science, he said that most cancers are not of hereditary origin and lifestyle factors such as dietary habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, and infections play a significant role in their development. Dr Ravishankar pointed out that head and neck cancer (HNC) is highly prevalent in India, accounting for nearly 30 percent of all cancer cases, primarily due to the widespread use of tobacco, particularly among males.