Experts urge people to identify early signs of mental illness

Visakhapatnam: Withan aim to educate students and community on the importance of maintaining mental health, early intervention and overcoming the stigma of mental illness, a series of awareness sessions and outreach activities were initiated.

Organised by the Department of Psychiatry at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), the programmes were held in observance of ‘World Mental Health Day’.

Addressing the students at the event, Dr. Sri Krishna, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, highlighted critical concerns of mental health. “Over 200 million adults in India are currently estimated to be experiencing mental health issues with one in seven adolescents affected, the number that has significantly increased following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he mentioned.

Citing the National Mental Health Survey, Dr. Sri Krishna pointed out that depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders (such as alcohol, smoking, and ganja use) are among the most prevalent mental health conditions in the country.

Alarmingly, studies from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveal that nearly 80–90 percent of those affected do not seek or receive appropriate mental healthcare.

“Early identification and timely treatment are crucial in managing mental health disorders,” Dr Krishna emphasised, calling on individuals to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness and seek help promptly.

As part of the initiative, educational sessions were conducted for college students, focusing on mental health awareness, stress management and early intervention strategies.

Speaking to students from the physiotherapy department, Dr. Niveditha Vasireddy, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Savy Chawla, clinical psychologist, discussed common stressors faced by students and encouraged them to make informed choices and seek support when things go haywire.

In an effort to extend reach beyond the campus, a community outreach programme was organised at the Bheemili Community Health Centre.

Dr Ramya Spandana and Dr Geethanjali educated local residents on recognising common mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

Also, they shared information about the comprehensive outpatient, inpatient and psychological services offered by the Psychiatry Department at the institution’s hospital, catering to individuals of all age groups.