Farm Bills harmful to ryots: Trade unions

Visakhapatnam: CITU State president Ch Narasinga Rao called upon people to put up an intense fight against the Central government's policies that are impacting the national wealth.



Addressing the gathering while taking out a massive protest led by all-party trade unions against anti-democratic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narasinga Rao alleged that the Prime Minister was wiping out public sector companies to strengthen corporate sector.

The protest was carried out from Dr B R Ambedkar statue to GVMC Gandhi statue near GVMC.

Referring to the new farm Bills, Narasinga Rao said it would do more harm to the farmers rather than uplifting them. Narasinga Rao alleged that Modi government was trying hard to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and hand it over to POSCO.

AITUC national vice president A Adinarayana, State leader Nagabhushanam, TU State secretary M Venkateswarlu and others participated in the protest.