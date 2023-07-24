Fear of defeat grips YSRCP, says Kona Tatarao

Visakhapatnam: Instead of speaking about the progress made by the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to criticising Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan as the fear for defeat is obvious, said JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy defined the manifesto as a Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita. But the CM failed to keep his promises made in his party’s manifesto, including implementing liquor ban in the state, releasing of annual job calendar, and cancellation of CPS to the employees.

The PAC member alleged that the CM is criticising the BJP in the state but surrendering himself to the BJP top leaders at the Centre for the fear of cases filed against him.

Speaking about the volunteer system, Kona Tatarao alleged that the information collected through volunteers is sent to private organisations and there is a data threat to the people of Andhra Pradesh in future. He mentioned that the state government is paying Rs 112 crore annually for the collection of personal information of 1.32 crore families and handing it over to YSRCP’s I-Pac team and other agencies. It is nothing but theft committed by the government, he added.

The PAC member expressed doubts over the transfer of data exchanged not only in AP but also beyond the Telugu states. Visakhapatnam north constituency in-charge P Usha Kiran, Bheemili in-charge Sandeep Panchakarla and state secretary A Prashanthi were present.