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Flash flood warning for 13 districts
In Short
The IMD Cyclone Warning Centre issues a flash flood and storm surge alert for 13 Andhra Pradesh districts and Yanam as Cyclone Arnab brings heavy surface runoff and inundation.
Visakhapatnam: The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.
The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.
"Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', moderate to heavy flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods," the centre said in its latest bulletin.
It warned that surface runoff and inundation could occur in areas with saturated soil and in low-lying areas identified as vulnerable.
The centre issued a storm surge warning for the North Andhra coast and a large part of the Odisha coast from 11.30 am on Wednesday until 5.30 am on Thursday.
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