Focus to be on development of Gajuwaka constituency

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao called on the public representatives and officials to work for the development of Gajuwaka constituency by coordinating with one another. Reviewing the development programmes of the constituency here on Friday, the minister said the focus was on both development and welfare ever since the formation of the YSRCP government. He said the land acquisition problems of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, APIIC, Gangavaram Port, etc, in the constituency have been pending for a long time and exhorted the officials concerned to consider steps to resolve the same.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector, A Mallikarjuna said the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has given top priority to infrastructure development in Gajuwaka constituency, a key industrial area of the corporation. Along with other issues, the officials said the focus will be on resolving pollution and traffic problems in the constituency.

When asked about the construction of the flyover at Old Gajuwaka, officials mentioned that work would be started after the completion of the Anakapalli-Anandapuram National Highway. The issues of construction of sports stadium, sanction of marriage hall, sanction of two farmer's bazaars, road conditions and integration of Zilla Parishad schools in GVMC formed a part of the discussions. GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Joint Collectors M Venugopal Reddy and P Arun Babu, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, personnel from Steel Plant, Gangavaram Port, APIIC and district officials from various departments were also present.