Fresh batch of EMBA commences at IIM-V

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam inaugurated the second batch of its executive master of business administration (EMBA) programme on Sunday.

This initiative aligns with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) policy allowing higher education institutions to admit students twice a year, aiming to provide greater accessibility for working professionals.

The programme chairperson Happy Paul outlined the institute’s decision to introduce a winter intake for the EMBA programme, emphasising the institution’s goal to cater to the growing demand for flexible and accessible learning opportunities for professionals.

Prashant Premkumar Nair, admission chair of the institution presented the profile of the 2024-26 EMBA batch which comprises 102 working professionals from diverse industries, the participants bring with them an average work experience of over eight years with 23 percent of the batch being women.

Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty, Dean of Academics of the institution highlighted the importance of bridging the skill gap in today’s fast-evolving job market. He emphasised how the programme aims to address the shift from physical capital to human capital and information capital.

Prof M Chandrashekhar, Director of IIM-V emphasised that leadership and learning are indispensable and at the institution,2 leadership development goes beyond mastering foundational best practices.

It is also about fostering innovation and establishing ‘next practices’ that drive meaningful change. He highlighted that with a strong community of over 3,500 students, the institution nurtures the knowledge and skills necessary to shape future leaders.

In his address, Vishal Malik, chief operating officer and administrative officer at Kearney PERLab stressed the importance of continuous upskilling for working professionals. He shared seven key ideas for building a fulfilling career, including commitment, adaptability, maintaining a marathon mindset and balancing health and career aspirations.