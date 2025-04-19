Live
GEM 2025 baseline survey conducted
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: In a step to empower girls, NTPC Simhadri conducted a baseline survey for the Girl Empowerment Mission–2025 (GEM-2025) on Friday.
Organised in collaboration with Tanvi Consultancy Ltd, the survey marks a crucial first step towards empowering young girls from 28 government schools across Parwada mandal. As many as 115 students participated enthusiastically, setting the foundation for a transformative four-week residential workshop focused on academic enrichment and holistic development. Also, NTPC Simhadri’s CSR team engaged with parents, sharing detailed insights into GEM-2025’s objectives and benefits. During the residential workshop, measurements for uniforms, shoes, and other essentials were also taken.
