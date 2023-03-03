GIS to exhibit Telugu traditions, culture

Reflecting Telugu traditions and culture, showcasing the might of infrastructure and resources, Andhra Pradesh plans to attract investors from various countries at the Global Investors' Summit (GIS). Even as elaborate arrangements are made for the two-day GIS to be held on March 3 and 4 at Andhra University Engineering Grounds, the state government intends to take the image of Andhra Pradesh way forward. With registrations log already brimming to 14,000, the summit would attract a minimum investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.





Focusing on 14 sectors such as aerospace, defence, automobile and electric vehicles, electronics and IT, healthcare and medical equipment, industrial and logistics infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), startups and innovation, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, petroleum and petrochemicals, renewable energy, skill development and education, textile and apparel and tourism hospitality, the delegates arriving from various countries would discuss the possibility of exploring opportunities in Andhra Pradesh to set up shops.





As the last minute arrangements inched closer, about 150 stalls would be set up at the venue as a part of the exhibition organised during the summit. The main dais is readied for 30 special guests and invitees, while the dining hall is arranged to accommodate over 3,000 people. As a part of summit, 750 rooms in various catagorised hotels have been booked for the special guests, invitees and delegates who are arriving from 26 countries across the world.





The inaugural would begin at 9:10 am and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deliver his keynote address. While Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, G Kishan Reddy, Piyush Goyal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will participate in the inaugural, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group KM Birla, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd Karan Adani, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech International Ltd Krishna M. Ella are expected to take part as special guests in the summit. An exhibition with 150 stalls will be inaugurated at the venue.





Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the concentration was on manufacturing sector. "We have better facility for exports and imports, more reasonable land bank, power and ecosystem compared to neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu. Through Global Investors' Summit, AP will stride forward not only in the Ease of Doing Business but also in the cost of doing business," asserts the minister.



