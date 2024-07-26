GITAM celebrates Achievers Day

Visakhapatnam: Honouring students who secured campus placements for the academic year 2023-24, GITAM celebrated ‘Achievers Day’ here on Thursday.

Accompanied by parents, the event witnessed participation of 1,300 achievers from various disciplines, including engineering, science, pharmacy, management, nursing, law, and architecture.

Vice-president of Tech Mahindra Nagarjun Malladi, who attended as the chief guest, handed over appreciation letters to the achievers alongside the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao. In his address, Mr. Nagarjun Malladi emphasised the importance of continuous tech learning in an era of rapid technological advancements. He highlighted that staying updated with the latest trends not only improves skills but also enhances career prospects. Mr. Malladi pointed out that India’s rapidly expanding economy presents a wealth of opportunities for startups, which could be highly beneficial for the younger generation.

Prof Y Gowtham Rao praised the students, referring to them as GITAM ambassadors who have the potential to drive change and create new opportunities that contribute to the nation’s growth. He underscored the university’s commitment to imparting knowledge for the holistic development of its students and encouraged them to think innovatively to generate opportunities in the current societal context. The GITAM career guidance cell (GCGC) head KV Umadevi, and Director, Mr. Vamsi Kiran Somayajula, shared that approximately 300 companies participated in the recruitment drive, selecting GITAM students for various roles.