GITAM signs MoU with Hindustan Shipyard Limited

Visakhapatnam: To focus on action-research projects, summer internships, project works, capacity building management refresher programmes, consultancy services, guest lecturers in the technical and management domain, GITAM signed an MoU with Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Thursday.

The institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan and HSL business development and IT wing general manager Commander JP Gupta exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Gowtham Rao, R&D cell director N Satyanarayana. Addressing gathering, Pro Vice-Chancellor Gowtham Rao said that the institution is giving high priority to translational research and recruiting highly qualified post-doctoral fellows to focus on research. The faculty is also helping the industry to organise capacity building programmes like organisational behaviour, decision-making, management communication, IOT, data analytics, Al, industrial automation, cyber security, web application development etc. He hoped that the MoU will help both the organisations in the coming years.

HSL Business Development and IT wing general manager Commander JP Gupta said that the company is a schedule ‘B’ central public sector enterprise under the department of defence production, ministry of defence. He briefed that so far HSL constructed 200 vessels and repaired 2,000 vessels. He expressed that the knowledge sharing between the organisations will help strengthen human resources in future.

Senior faculty from the School of Business, School of Technology participated in the MoU signing ceremony.