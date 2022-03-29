  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Governor offers prayers at Simhachalam

Governor offers prayers at Simhachalam
x

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suparva Harichandan at Kappa Sthambam of Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with the Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan visited Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam here on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with the Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan visited Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam here on Monday.

The couple was received by tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer M V Suryakala, among others. They were accorded a traditional welcome at the temple and given the temple honours by the priests. Special pujas were performed at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the government is taking steps to resolve the Simhachalam 'pancha gramalu' issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X