Governor offers prayers at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with the Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan visited Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam here on Monday.

The couple was received by tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer M V Suryakala, among others. They were accorded a traditional welcome at the temple and given the temple honours by the priests. Special pujas were performed at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the government is taking steps to resolve the Simhachalam 'pancha gramalu' issue.