Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha

Visakhapatnam: The Prisons Department has introduced innovative and progressive programmes. As a part of that, the State government has liberalised eligibility criteria and conditions for premature release of women prisoners, said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.



At the eighth national conference of heads of prisons of States and UTs held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Minister mentioned that Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department has established skill development centres in all the Central prisons.

Another milestone achieved is the extension of YSR Aarogyasri scheme to all the prisoners to help them get the benefit of corporate hospital treatment, Home Minister informed.

Special diet is being provided to pregnant inmates and their children, and to the elderly women prisoners. Basic amenities like safe drinking water, proper lighting, living space, nutritious food, recreational facilities and medical facilities are provided to the prisoners.

Digital libraries have been established at all the Central Prisons with audio visual and text databases to provide academic, vocational, motivational and devotional contents for the benefit of inmates, the department officials said.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra attended the meeting as the chief guest. Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development Balaji Srivastav, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (FAC) of Andhra Pradesh Harish Kumar Gupta and delegates from all over India attended.