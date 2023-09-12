Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
Just In
Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Prisons department has set up skill development centres in all Central prisons
- YSR Aarogyasri scheme is being extended to all the prisoners to help them receive treatment in corporate hospitals
Visakhapatnam: The Prisons Department has introduced innovative and progressive programmes. As a part of that, the State government has liberalised eligibility criteria and conditions for premature release of women prisoners, said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.
At the eighth national conference of heads of prisons of States and UTs held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Minister mentioned that Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department has established skill development centres in all the Central prisons.
Another milestone achieved is the extension of YSR Aarogyasri scheme to all the prisoners to help them get the benefit of corporate hospital treatment, Home Minister informed.
Special diet is being provided to pregnant inmates and their children, and to the elderly women prisoners. Basic amenities like safe drinking water, proper lighting, living space, nutritious food, recreational facilities and medical facilities are provided to the prisoners.
Digital libraries have been established at all the Central Prisons with audio visual and text databases to provide academic, vocational, motivational and devotional contents for the benefit of inmates, the department officials said.
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra attended the meeting as the chief guest. Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development Balaji Srivastav, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (FAC) of Andhra Pradesh Harish Kumar Gupta and delegates from all over India attended.