  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Govt should carry out scientific caste census

Govt should carry out scientific caste census
x
Highlights

Dr Ambedkar Global Mission president Baye Mallaiah mentioned about the review petition filed by the Global Mission to review the judgment given by the Supreme Court on the issue of SCs classification.

Visakhapatnam: Dr Ambedkar Global Mission president Baye Mallaiah mentioned about the review petition filed by the Global Mission to review the judgment given by the Supreme Court on the issue of SCs classification.

In a meeting, he stated that 40 percent of Malas voted in support of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP alliance in the 2024 polls and played a role in the alliance victory.

Mallaiah asked the government to conduct a caste census among the SC castes. He appealed to the Central and State governments to carry out a scientific caste census and do justice to them.

Further, Mallaiah informed that the mission members would meet leaders like Mayawati, Chirag Paswan and Chandra Sekhar Azad who are opposing the SC classification.

Secretary of the mission S Mohan Babu, city convener Botcha Ramasurya, Anakapalli district convener MA Raju, co-convener Rebaka Madhu, Shipyard SC Employees Association secretary K. Anil Kumar, Dasari Pullarao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick