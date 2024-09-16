Govt should carry out scientific caste census

Visakhapatnam: Dr Ambedkar Global Mission president Baye Mallaiah mentioned about the review petition filed by the Global Mission to review the judgment given by the Supreme Court on the issue of SCs classification.

In a meeting, he stated that 40 percent of Malas voted in support of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP alliance in the 2024 polls and played a role in the alliance victory.

Mallaiah asked the government to conduct a caste census among the SC castes. He appealed to the Central and State governments to carry out a scientific caste census and do justice to them.

Further, Mallaiah informed that the mission members would meet leaders like Mayawati, Chirag Paswan and Chandra Sekhar Azad who are opposing the SC classification.

Secretary of the mission S Mohan Babu, city convener Botcha Ramasurya, Anakapalli district convener MA Raju, co-convener Rebaka Madhu, Shipyard SC Employees Association secretary K. Anil Kumar, Dasari Pullarao were present.