Live
- Andhra Pradesh: 15 passengers injured after a private travel bus overturned
- AMRIT-2023 on self reliance in missile technology
- PM Modi To Visit ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing
- IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath behind land pooling scam, alleges former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana
- Aruna welcomes High Court verdict
- Blow to BRS as Telangana High Court nullifies another MLA’s win
- Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologises
- PM Modi's Exchange With Chinese President Jinping Contradicts Narratives On Meeting Intent
- Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 30 agenda proposals
- Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting
Just In
Guntur: ‘Varikapudisela LIS will come up soon’
Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy says that the lift irrigation scheme is useful for the development of the Palnadu district
Guntur : Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP Palnadu district coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy assured the farmers that he will take up Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take steps to start work on the LIS.
He was addressing the Palnadu district review meeting held at Narasaraopet on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the lift irrigation scheme is useful for the development of the Palnadu district.
He further said that he will take steps to allocate funds to solve the drinking water problem in Bollapalli mandal of Vinukonda Assembly constituency.
Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said that the Central government has already given all the necessary permissions for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project in Palnadu district to solve the drinking water and irrigation water problem in Vinukonda.
He recalled that the foundation stones were laid for the construction of the project, but works were not started.
He stressed on the need to start the Varikapudisela LIS works immediately.
He said that for the development of donka roads, he is engaging the vehicles with his own funds and requested sanction of funds for fuel charge. He replied that he will seek the cooperation of corporate companies.