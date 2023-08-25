Guntur: ‘Varikapudisela LIS will come up soon’

Guntur : Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP Palnadu district coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy assured the farmers that he will take up Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take steps to start work on the LIS.

He was addressing the Palnadu district review meeting held at Narasaraopet on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the lift irrigation scheme is useful for the development of the Palnadu district.

He further said that he will take steps to allocate funds to solve the drinking water problem in Bollapalli mandal of Vinukonda Assembly constituency.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said that the Central government has already given all the necessary permissions for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project in Palnadu district to solve the drinking water and irrigation water problem in Vinukonda.

He recalled that the foundation stones were laid for the construction of the project, but works were not started.

He stressed on the need to start the Varikapudisela LIS works immediately.

He said that for the development of donka roads, he is engaging the vehicles with his own funds and requested sanction of funds for fuel charge. He replied that he will seek the cooperation of corporate companies.