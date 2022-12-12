GVL Narasimha Rao lambasts govt for its failure to transform Vizag into IT hub

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the failure of the State government was coming in the way of developing Visakhapatnam as the IT hub.

Speaking at a meeting held here on Sunday, he said that even as 5 lakh IT employees from across Andhra Pradesh continue to work from home for the IT companies located out of Vizag, including Bengaluru, 40,000 employees alone belong to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and other cities of the State.

Emphasising the need to develop appropriate infrastructure for the IT industry, GVL said that pressure should be mounted on the Andhra Pradesh government to make it happen.

As there is no 'package' arriving from the IT industries in the form of 'commission', the MP alleged, the State government was not evincing any interest in attracting IT companies to the State. "Even as Vizag has a huge potential to become an IT hub, there is a need to promote the brand image of the city in a big way. Also, many express confusion over Visakhapatnam and Vizag. Apparently, we can add more brand value to the city by promoting it as Vizag," GVL opined.

Speaking about the present infrastructure, the MP said, the existing infrastructure such as unutilised floors of Millenium Towers and other venues could be thrown open for the IT companies until proper ecosystem is facilitated for them in a fast track mode.

Though Infosys intends to set up its shop in Visakhapatnam, the MP observed, most of its employees continue to work from home and the organisation in Visakhapatnam would bring them back to the office. "Therefore, it will not help much for the locals as the company's employees would return to the office discontinuing the 'work from home' norm," he stated.

In case of any issues pertaining to the industries and other infrastructure, GVL said that they will be taken to the notice of the Union government. He underlined the need to exert pressure on the State government so that more IT companies would come up in Vizag.

Some of the Central government projects continue to remain pending as the State government's share of funds is yet to be contributed, GVL said, adding that a 'charge-sheet' will soon be readied listing the lapses of the State government, pending projects and funds unutilised, etc, and an action plan would be developed to resolve various issues.

BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Medpati Raveendra also attended the meeting.