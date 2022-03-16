GVMC Council turns a year old

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha along with Deputy Mayors held a meeting here on Tuesday on the occasion of the completion of a year of the GVMC council.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor briefed about the development activities taken up by the GVMC. She said the GVMC Council had approved 261 items during 10 meetings held in a year.

During the year, 631 development works were carried out under GVMC at a cost of Rs.107 crore. Of these, 186 works have been completed and 104 works are in progress. While 117 works are yet to be started, 214 works are in the tender stage.

Marking the completion of a year, Rs5 crore was sanctioned to 98 wards, the Mayor added.The Mayor said 42 YSR urban primary health centres have been constructed at a cost of Rs33 crore to provide better medical and health services to the people of the city.

Similarly, another 24 primary health centres have been repaired.

Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned that the GVMC decided to develop an international park at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Mudasarlova and two butterfly parks in the city.

The Mayor said that GVMC was conducting regular awareness programmes among the people towards making Visakhapatnam a better place in Swachh Survekshan -2022.

She stated that the government was working hard to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city.

Deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K Sathish were present in the conference.As a part of the anniversary, sports events and cultural programmes were held.