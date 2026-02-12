GVMC takes up intensive infra upgradation works

Visakhapatnam: As the City of Destiny is going to witness one of the massive naval events IFR-MILAN-IONS this month, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) accelerated works related to roads, drains and beautification.

Close to 90 percent of the work is nearing completion at various places in the city.

Given the IFR-MILAN-IONS, the GVMC is developing 26 roads.

About 119 works are being focused on for the purpose, including drains, medians, lighting, drain covers, footpaths, junction upgrades, etc.

Earlier, the GVMC spent Rs.60 crore on road resurfacing, lighting, footpaths, beautification works like murals and junction upgrades during the CII Partnership Summit.

The corporation is giving touch ups to the works carried out during the CII summit.

By investing Rs.18.85 crore, the corporation has taken up a massive infrastructure upgradation task.

“These tasks are carried out not just for IFR-MILAN-IONS but to last longer on a permanent basis for the citizens,” informed GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg

after examining the progress of infrastructure development at various places in the city.

The International Fleet Review is the Indian Navy’s grandest event, reflecting not only naval strength but also national aspiration.

Big-ticket naval events have served as effective platforms that align state and district agencies. Before IFR 2016 and again ahead of MILAN 2024, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) accelerated road resurfacing, lighting, footpaths, murals, and junction upgrades.

Back in 2001, India advanced its maritime diplomacy with the first International Fleet Review in Mumbai and it was joined by twenty foreign navies.

By 2016, the IFR became a significant statement, attracting nearly 50 foreign navies and around 100 ships to Visakhapatnam, the Eastern Naval Command’s headquarters and gateway to the Bay of Bengal and Indo-Pacific.

With Algeria, Australia, Angola, Bhutan, Italy,

Japan, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, among a host of others, participating in the International Fleet Review 2026, the combined events scheduled in Visakhapatnam to draw global attention.