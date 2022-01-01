GVMC took up 2,703 development works in 2021: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said about 2,703 development works were taken up under the GVMC jurisdiction in 2021.

Briefing the media here on Friday on the annual progress, the Mayor said 1,554 works were completed across the GVMC and 231 works were in place. She mentioned about 306 works would be initiated soon and 612 works were in the stage of inviting tenders.

The Mayor mentioned that all the development projects were taken up at a cost of Rs 40.96 crore.

Explaining about drinking water supply, Hari Venkata Kumari said 98 wards in the corporation would be developed on all fronts. As a part of the first phase, Rs1.5 crore funds were allotted to each division. Estimates were prepared for 923 works at a cost of Rs140 crore in GVMC jurisdiction, the Mayor added. Briefing on the drinking water supply, the Mayor said about 395 MLD water is being supplied to the people on a daily basis. She said 2.99 lakh water tap connections were facilitated as on the date, including general and bulk connections.The Mayor mentioned that 2.21 lakh plants were planted as a part of the greenery development.

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K Satish among others were present.