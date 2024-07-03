HM vows measures to streamline prison system

Visakhapatnam: Proposals are made to set up deaddiction centres in prisons, said minister for home and disaster management Vangalapudi Anitha.

After paying a visit to the Central Prison here on Tuesday, the home minister expressed concern over overcrowding of prisoners in the jail, lack of amenities and maintenance.

Stating that the entire system has been impacted in the past five years, Anitha said the visit to Central Prison is meant not just to examine the present status of the prison but also consider multiple measures to streamline the system.

A number of teenagers continue to be prisoners, while main offenders are roaming scot-free, Anitha lamented.

“This is the very reason why the emphasis is on tracing primary sources and placing a check on them through the 100-day action plan. It is unfortunate to note that many of the offenders continue to be in the prison as they could not submit any surety even after getting bail. This grey area will be looked into and discussions will be carried out involving legal experts,” she informed.

Even as the jail capacity in Visakhapatnam is 800, the home minister said, it was overcrowded with over 2,000 inmates at the moment.

Acknowledging staff shortage in the prisons department, Anitha assured that efforts will be made to fill vacant posts after bringing it to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ganja offenders belonging to tribal communities are suffering a lot as they have no asset to submit as surety to access bail, Anitha expressed concern, adding that it would further be looked into by seeking legal advice.

Also, the minister underlined the need to keep close tabs on those who got default bail.

“The convicted prisoners were not released granting pardons for the past five years. Efforts will be taken to release the convicts based on their good conduct,” the home minister extended support.

Laying emphasis on creating a marketplace for the products made by the prisoners through ecommerce sites, Anitha said such avenues would encourage the prisoners to engage in a constructive manner. Further, skills will be honed at the centre dedicated at the Central Prison.

Further, Anitha mentioned that facilities will be improved for the police department so that they could work efficiently.

Later, the home minister inaugurated an all-time health clinic that would help conduct over 70 tests for the inmates. Based on the complaints received, the doctors will attend to the prisoners.