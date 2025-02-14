Human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI: Experts

Visakhapatnam: Valuable insights on career growth, industry expectations and evolving role of emerging technologies in the life sciences sector were shared at the HR conclave held here on Thursday. Industry leaders and HR experts laid emphasis that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming various industries. However, human intelligence remains irreplaceable at the conclave organised by GITAM.

They encouraged students to acquire strong subject knowledge and integrate interdisciplinary concepts to stay ahead in their career. Addressing the participants, the institution’s School of Science Dean, KS Krishna stressed that life sciences, particularly biology, have a unique capability to blend with all disciplines. He encouraged students to explore opportunities in emerging research areas.

Lee Pharma Limited director, Leela Rani said that students aspiring to build careers in the pharmaceutical sector must be well-versed in Schedule-M, which is essential for effectively handling various departments within the industry. Gland Pharma Ltd. lead chromatographic specialist, Chaitanya Gogula Pati discussed the impact of AI and ML on the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in drug design, quality control, and logistics. However, he stressed that human intervention remains critical in ensuring high- quality outcomes.