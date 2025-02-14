Live
- CS condemns rumours on bird flu, reviews situation with collectors
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
Just In
Human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI: Experts
Visakhapatnam: Valuable insights on career growth, industry expectations and evolving role of emerging technologies in the life sciences sector were...
Visakhapatnam: Valuable insights on career growth, industry expectations and evolving role of emerging technologies in the life sciences sector were shared at the HR conclave held here on Thursday. Industry leaders and HR experts laid emphasis that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming various industries. However, human intelligence remains irreplaceable at the conclave organised by GITAM.
They encouraged students to acquire strong subject knowledge and integrate interdisciplinary concepts to stay ahead in their career. Addressing the participants, the institution’s School of Science Dean, KS Krishna stressed that life sciences, particularly biology, have a unique capability to blend with all disciplines. He encouraged students to explore opportunities in emerging research areas.
Lee Pharma Limited director, Leela Rani said that students aspiring to build careers in the pharmaceutical sector must be well-versed in Schedule-M, which is essential for effectively handling various departments within the industry. Gland Pharma Ltd. lead chromatographic specialist, Chaitanya Gogula Pati discussed the impact of AI and ML on the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in drug design, quality control, and logistics. However, he stressed that human intervention remains critical in ensuring high- quality outcomes.