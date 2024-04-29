I have long-term plans to develop Anakapalli: C M Ramesh

Anakapalli: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has been ruling the nation at the Centre for the past 10 years never focused much on Anakapalli.

However, the scenario is completely different now as the top notch leaders of the saffron party, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi descend on the district.

The prime reason for Anakapalli becoming a centre of attraction in recent days is the presence of a well-connected alliance Lok Sabha candidate, who is contesting from the Parliamentary constituency.

Besides being fielded against a weak opponent, his decades long political experience plus rising anti-incumbency are expected to work wonders, opines Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh, dearly known as CMR among political circles.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, C M Ramesh exudes confidence that one of his assets is the good relationship he maintains with the BJP Central leadership. "People repose faith in me as they know pretty well that things could be sorted out when they approach me with their problems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too is of the same opinion when he came to the district to take part in the 'Vijayeebhava' roadshow," the Lok Sabha candidate shares.

Following a host of surveys, C M Ramesh expressed concern over the absence of new industries and lack of infrastructure in Anakapalli district for the past five years. "To set up new industries or generate employment or reopen the closed industries, people believe that they could be made possible through the NDA government alone," Ramesh reasons.

Even as the YSRCP is banking on its welfare schemes, Ramesh says, what seems to be unbelievable is that over 70 per cent of the scheme beneficiaries too express despondency over the functioning of the YSRCP government in a series of surveys carried out in recent times, including an IVRS wherein various beneficiaries are taken into account. "People are well aware of the YSRCP's political gimmicks which are confined to offering Rs 10 in the form of schemes and taking away Rs 1,000 through other ways, including taxes," Ramesh elaborates.

The NDA leadership was taken aback when it came to know that even garbage is being taxed in Andhra Pradesh, explains the MP candidate.

Stating that the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance is garnering an overwhelming response in Anakapalli district, Ramesh says the alliance is getting stronger in the rest of the districts as well.

About the issue of local and non-local candidates at a time when Visakhapatnam is drawing a bigger attention, Ramesh says, "But Visakhapatnam has been changed into a global city by the so-called ' non-locals'. As far as Anakapalli district is concerned, local and non-local issues arise if I were not an MP candidate but an MLA candidate."

Talking about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Ramesh made it clear that the responsibility of convincing the Centre to withdraw 100 per cent strategic sale of the plant rests on his shoulders as it is the elixir of several families and he would pull out all stops to convince the Central leadership over the issue.

About the recent social media post where actor K Chiranjeevi appealed to people to extend support to CM Ramesh, the MP candidate, opines, "Even as a brother of K Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi is so generous to request people to extend support to me in the ensuing elections."

As soon as the NDA government is voted to power, CM Ramesh assures that his main focus would be to create employment and generate a favourable infrastructure for the industries. "The alliance candidates are certain to win with a huge majority than the YSRCP had won in the last elections," he exudes confidence.