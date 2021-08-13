IGZP celebrates World Elephant Day

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'World Elephant Day-2021' Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam conducted a 'Keeper's Talk' on Thursday. Visitors had an opportunity to peep into the daily routine of the zookeeper and how he takes care of the animals.

Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said the platform provided an opportunity for the keepers to learn several aspects that they were not familiar with. In addition, drawing competitions were conducted in virtual mode. All ages from different parts of the country participated in it. An online interactive session with school students was held wherein the zoo curator spoke about the importance of elephants as mega herbivores in an ecosystem and the threats faced by the species in the country and the world.