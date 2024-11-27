IIM-V bags in PRSI National Awards

Visakhapatnam: In a momentous achievement, Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam emerged as a winner at the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2024, taking home first-place in two categories and second-place in two categories.

In the results announced on Tuesday, the institute’s transformative contributions to social entrepreneurship, defense innovation, women empowerment, and skill development were recognised for their excellence.

‘The Social Impactpreneurs Program- The chronicles of impactful startups’ at IIMV Field clinched the first-place award in the coffee table book category. This initiative stands out for its creative, visual presentation of the powerful stories of social entrepreneurs who are driving change in their communities. In another significant win, the ‘Certificate Program in R&D Management for Scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)’ was awarded first place in the R&D efforts in the defence sector category.

The programme has equipped 39 officers from 36 DRDO labs across India with crucial leadership and R&D management skills, contributing to the advancement of India’s defence capabilities. Spearheaded by Prof. B Srirangacharyulu and Prof. Deepika Gupta, this programme has laid the foundation for the next generation of defence leaders.

The Naaripreneur initiative secured second place in the Best CSR Project for Women Development category. This initiative empowers women entrepreneurs by providing them with mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities. With the collaboration of NBCC, Naaripreneur has empowered 30 women across 12 cities in India, helping them scale their businesses and achieve lasting success. The Nurturing Future Leadership Programme (NFLP) also earned second place in the best training programme for skill development category. Through this programme, 31 professors, assistant professors, and professionals have gained critical leadership skills that will enable them to lead with innovation, strategic thinking, and decision-making in their respective fields.

Directed by Prof. Mohammad Shameem Jawed and Prof. Amit B Chakrabarti, NFLP is preparing the next generation of leaders for the challenges ahead, under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme. Appreciating the team, director of IIM-V Prof. M Chandrasekhar stated, “It is important that not only do we do good work in capacity building, advancing entrepreneurship, and skill development but also showcase our endeavors and achievements through appropriate outreach, leading to impactful IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaigns.”