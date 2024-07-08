IIM-V welcomes the first batch of executive PhD

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam welcomed the first batch of the executive PhD (Exec-PhD) programme at its Gambhiram campus on Sunday.

Designed to empower professionals with advanced research skills and knowledge, the executive Ph.D course enables them to tackle complex challenges in their respective fields.

Participants will benefit from a curriculum that integrates cutting-edge theory with practical application, fostering innovation and leadership in their industries.

Dean of administration Kaveri Krishnan mentioned that the launch of the course was well received by working professionals. After a rigorous screening process, 16 candidates were selected for the executive PhD. She presented the profile summary of the exec-PhD batch 2024, emphasising the diversity among the participants.

Dean of research and chairperson of the executive Ph.D Prof Amit Shankar advised the batch to balance their lives across three areas: work, family and their Ph.D studies.

A member of the Board of Governors at IIM-V Janat Shah emphasised the importance of upskilling in research for working professionals.

Director of IIM Visakhapatnam M Chandrashekhar stressed the importance of aspiring to reach their full potential and encouraged participants to collaborate with each other and with faculty members.

At the event, admissions chair Prof Prashant Premkumar added that the participants will attend an eight-day immersion module to be continued on campus till July 14.

The event was attended by new executive Ph D participants, regular PhD participants, IIM faculty and staff.