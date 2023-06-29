IIM-Visakhapatnam opens new batch for MBA & PhD programme

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) welcomed its 9th batch of the Master of Business Administration (PGP) programme, and the 5th batch of the doctoral (PhD) programme at its campus.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Pushp Kumar Joshi emphasised the three important aspects of IQ (Intelligence Quotient), EQ (Emotional Quotient), and SQ (Spiritual Quotient) which is going to play a vital role in their learning journey of two years, consequently enriching their skills to serve the community.

He urged the students to remain disciplined and determined throughout the course to broaden the horizons of learning.

Prof. Milan Kumar, Chairperson (Admission), Prof. PRS Sarma Chairperson (PGP), Prof. B. Srirangacharyulu, Chairperson (PhD), Prof. Anuradha, Dean (Administration) spoke about the ethics that students should inculcate to excel in future accomplishment.

Director of IIM Visakhapatnam Prof. Chandrasekhar M, Chairperson (PGPEx) Saroj Kumar Pani, Chairperson (Admission) Milan Kumar admission committee, faculty members, IT team, and other support staff were present.