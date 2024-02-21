India should raise voice of farmers at Abu Dhabi

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress OBC Department chairman Mula Venkata Rao appealed to the Union government to extend support and find a solution to long-term problems of farmers in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference scheduled in Abu Dhabi from February 26.

The Government of India has given the country’s highest award to MS Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution in India.

Farmers want to implement the agricultural reforms suggested by him for the development of millions of farmers of the country, he opined.

Further, the Government of India should discuss at the WTO Ministers’ Meet about the purchase, storage and distribution of food grains to provide food security to the poor and offer long-term solutions to farmers, Venkata Rao conveyed.

The representatives of the government should raise their voice towards fulfilling the demands of the emerging countries pertaining to the agriculture sector.

The developed countries are looking towards India for a permanent solution. The Prime Minister should consider the meeting as a rare occasion and stand in support of the farmers.