Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 celebrates 1st anniversary
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 (INAS 324) at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, celebrated its maiden anniversary on Tuesday.
INAS 324, equipped with indigenous ALH Mk III helicopters, embodies the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Their deployment significantly enhances maritime surveillance capability and strengthens coastal security along the east coast. With inclusion of removable medical ICUs, the aircraft also has the ability to provide critical medical support during emergencies.
