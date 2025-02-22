Indian Navy’s training ships arrive in Vietnam

Visakhapatnam: Building bridges of friendship whilst training young minds, the ships of first training squadron, - INS Tir and ICGS Veera, arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.

The visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and growing partnership between the two maritime nations.

During the port call, various cross training visits, professional and community interactions including a visit to Vietnam Naval Academy have been planned. The visit will conclude with bilateral exercises with Vietnam People’s Navy and Coast Guard. The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of best practices.

India and Vietnam share a comprehensive strategic partnership which was further strengthened during the recent visit of the PM of Vietnam to India. Furthering the ties, the visit by a training squadron of the Indian Navy to Vietnam reinforces closer maritime cooperation and training exchange between the two navies. The extant deployment is aligned with Government of India’s broader initiative to enhance capacity building and strengthen regional maritime security in line with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Upon its arrival on February 20, the ships received a warm welcome by the Vietnam People’s Navy and members of the Indiann mission in Vietnam.