INS Kiltan to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Bangladesh

Visakhapatnam: INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh to a warm welcome by Bangladesh Navy on Tuesday.

During her stay in the harbour, the ship's crew will participate in professional interactions, cultural exchanges and sports fixtures strengthening the bond between both the navies.

A joint yoga session with the personnel of the Bangladesh Navy is planned on Wednesday marking the 'International Day of Yoga' and the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' performed at Indian naval based, ports and marine vessels.