Institutions honour teachers for their significant contributions

Visakhapatnam: SocialWelfare and district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that teachers have a great responsibility to be friendly with students and guide them towards the right path.

Speaking on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations here on Friday, the Minister said that teaching profession is sacred and teachers play a key role in shaping human resources. He advised teachers to impart lessons effectively that ensures 100 percent pass rate in government schools as compared to the corporate management. Along with studies, teachers should also encourage wards to take part in sports and extracurricular activities, Veeranjaneya Swamy stressed.

Government Whip and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said that countries with high human resources develop well and underscored the need to make good use of them. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh brought many reforms in the education sector and the responsibility of taking them forward lies on teachers’ shoulders, he mentioned.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat appealed to teachers that efforts should be made to increase admissions in government schools every year and teachers should be involved in transforming student’s career. He said the government is spending more on each student than private school management investing in their wards.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that all teachers should draw inspiration from award-winning teachers and follow effective teaching methods.

In Anakapalli district, Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that education should not be a burden for children and stressed that the process of learning should be fun and joyful.

Speaking at the district level Guru Pujotsavam programme organised by the district school education department, the Minister mentioned that education is what makes children good students and that teachers who provide education should be respected. She informed that the government has printed photos of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a pioneer, on the bags and uniform kits distributed to the students.

Children are destroying their golden future by falling prey to bad habits, and some students are not able to excel in academics due to over use of mobile phones, the minister expressed concern.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan stated that the district’s pass percentage at the state level was brought to 5th place in 2025 with the efforts of teachers. Marking the occasion, 39 teachers were given Best Teacher Awards.

Jagadguru Peetham director Chinthalapati Satyadev mentioned that Master EK established Balabhanu Vidyalayam in 1977. He opined that the institution is not just educating children but also making them become responsible persons.

Satyadev presented Master EK books to the guests. 43 Teachers were felicitated with certificates of appreciation and mementos.

School correspondent BRK Raju, Universal Youth Walkers Club president CH. Vamsi Krishna Varma, Madhavadhara Women’s Walkers Club president K Madhavi, Walkers International representatives Nanduri Rama Krishna, and Janakulam Foundation trustee CH Srinivasa Raju participated in the programme.